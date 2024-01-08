Punjab Matric Exams 2024: BISE releases date sheets
In a significant development, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) officially released the date sheets for the upcoming matric exams in Punjab for the year 2024.
The announcement came following a meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen held at BISE Rawalpindi, confirming the tentative date sheet for the 9th and 10th annual examinations.
9th Grade Date Sheet:
- March 19, 2024:
- Economics
- History of Pakistan
- March 20, 2024:
- English Compulsory
- March 21, 2024:
- Arabic
- April 4, 2024:
- Pakistan Studies (Final Paper)
- Session Timings:
- Morning session exams start at 8:30 AM.
Evening session exams start at 1:30 PM (2:30 PM on Fridays).
10th Grade Date Sheet:
- March 1, 2024:
History of Pakistan
- March 2, 2024:
Punjabi
- March 4, 2024:
English Compulsory
- March 5, 2024:
Arabic
- March 18, 2024:
Urdu Compulsory (Final Paper)
- Session Timings:
Morning session exams start at 8:30 AM.
Related News
Punjab Matric Exams 2024: BISE releases date sheets
In a significant development, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) officially released theRead More
Japan Embassy announces 𝐌𝐄𝐗𝐓 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 2024
ISLAMABAD, JAN 6 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan has announced MEXT TeachersRead More
Comments are Closed