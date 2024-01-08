Punjab Matric Exams 2024: BISE releases date sheets

In a significant development, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) officially released the date sheets for the upcoming matric exams in Punjab for the year 2024.



The announcement came following a meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen held at BISE Rawalpindi, confirming the tentative date sheet for the 9th and 10th annual examinations.



9th Grade Date Sheet:

March 19, 2024: Economics History of Pakistan

March 20, 2024: English Compulsory

March 21, 2024: Arabic

April 4, 2024: Pakistan Studies (Final Paper)

Session Timings: Morning session exams start at 8:30 AM.



Evening session exams start at 1:30 PM (2:30 PM on Fridays).

10th Grade Date Sheet:

March 1, 2024:

History of Pakistan

March 2, 2024:

Punjabi

March 4, 2024:

English Compulsory

March 5, 2024:

Arabic

March 18, 2024:

Urdu Compulsory (Final Paper)

Session Timings:

Morning session exams start at 8:30 AM.