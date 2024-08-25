Punjab major cities on high alert
LAHORE, AUG 25: According to the Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the administrations of major cities are on high alert due to the risk of urban flooding.
Monsoon rains are expected to begin in Punjab today and continue until August 29, with a powerful system entering the province this evening.
Punjab cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala are particularly vulnerable. Additionally, there is a significant risk of flash flooding in the Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur divisions. An alert has been issued to administrations across the province to prepare for the potential impact of these rains.
