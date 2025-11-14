Punjab Livestock Card registration deadline ends tomorrow

MULTAN, Nov 14 (APP/DNA):The registration deadline for interest-free loans under the Punjab Livestock Card would end tomorrow (November 15).

According to Deputy Director Livestock, Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar, the initiative launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif with a substantial allocation of Rs 11 billion, aimed to boost meat production, enhance exports, and improve the economic well-being of small-scale livestock farmers across the province.

Dr. Akhtar said that following the successful completion of the first phase, the second phase of the scheme’s second round has now reached its final day of registration. The program offered six-month, interest-free loans ranging from Rs 135,000 to Rs 540,000 for livestock farmers who own 5 to 20 male animals (calves/bulls).

The Punjab Livestock Card also provided farmers with the facility to withdraw up to 30 percent cash, while enabling them to purchase vanda (cattle feed), silage, and mineral mixtures from registered dealers within their respective tehsils.

To ensure transparency, the selection of applicants was being carried out strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, Dr. Akhtar added. Additionally, verification of farmers and their animals will be conducted through the Urban Unit.