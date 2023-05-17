Punjab Govt to expedite ICCI Industrial Estate project

Islamabad, MAY 17 /DNA/ – Punjab’s Industry and Commerce Minister S.M. Tanveer said that on his instructions, Punjab Industrial Estate Management and Development Company has identified four places for establishment of industrial estate by ICCI and stressed that the Chamber should finalize one of them to expedite the completion of industrial estate project. He said this while addressing the business community at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

S.M. Tanveer said that promoting industrialization, enhancing exports, increasing remittances and development of agriculture will have to be focused to revive the economy. He said that Pakistan has immense potential for development and product development with the help of professionals is being focused on to improve exports. He said that he is also working on various initiatives for economic empowerment of women. He said that as long as he is working as minister in Punjab, he will continue to play a role in solving the key issues of the business community.

Punjab’s Excise & Communications Minister Bilal Afzal said that due to his efforts, funds have been released for the rehabilitation of Kahuta Road, while other roads covering 2600 kilometers will also be repair. He said that the business community should send the issues related to excise and communication department through their respective chambers of commerce and every possible effort will be made to solve them. He said that the proposals of the chambers will be included in the annual development plan of Punjab.

United Business Group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said that his group will bring forward young business leaders from the platform of FPCCI so that they can play their effective role in the economic development of the country. He was confident that UBG will win the upcoming elections of FPCCI. He said that a coordination committee has been formed to solve the problems of the business community in Punjab, while the issues of business community in other provinces will also be addressed.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in his address, stressed that at least 10-year economic policies should be formulated for the better promotion of business and investment, because the continuity of policies is very important for the development of the economy. He said that successful business leaders of the country should be inducted in the federal and provincial cabinets so that they can play their role in improving the economy. He said that the business community can bring the economy out of the current crisis with unity and consensus. He said that chambers of commerce send budget proposals to the government every year, but they are not implemented, so a think tank should be formed to review the proposals of the chambers to include them in the final budget. He thanked the S.M. Tanveer for identifying four sites for Industrial Estate of ICCI and said that ICCI will soon finalize one of them to move forward on this important project.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI, said that to increase exports, Pakistan has to focus on product development and stressed that the government should cooperate with the private sector in this regard.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, said that S.M. Tanveer is very active in solving the problems, so the business community should take full advantage of his services.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, group leader stressed the importance of industrialization and hoped that the industrial estate project of ICCI would be completed soon with the support of the Punjab Government.

Zafar Bakhtavari, former President and Secretary General UBG, said that the government spends billions of dollars on imports every year, while we need to promote exports better, so the government should focus on imports substitutions to improve the economy.

Aamir Atta Bajwa, Jawad Kazmi, Malik Manzoor, Chaudhry Mukhtar, Khalid Javed, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Ajamal Baloch, Shahid Ghafoor Pracha, President of Rawalpindi Small Chamber Tariq Jadoon and others also spoke on the occasion and gave useful suggestions to revive the economy.