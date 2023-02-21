Punjab Govt. to assist ICCI for establishment of Industrial Estate

ISLAMABAD, FEB 21: /DNA/ – S.M. Tanveer, Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department, Government of Punjab lauded the efforts of ICCI for the establishment of an industrial estate in the Islamabad region and assured that the Punjab Government would soon send its team to Islamabad to conduct a survey of land and prepare a feasibility study for the implementation of project at a place near Islamabad. He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry that called on him at Punjab Secretariat Lahore led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President.

S.M. Tanveer said that he was planning to hold a roundtable with the chambers of commerce & industry of Punjab to discuss the key issues of the business community and assured that ICCI would also be invited to the said meeting to get its input. He said that being the Capital Chamber, ICCI should play a lead role in resolving the issues of the business community. He said that the business community should give concrete and workable recommendations that would help resolve issues and facilitate the growth of business activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that many potential investors are ready to set up industries in Islamabad for which a new industrial zone is the key requirement. He said the Punjab Government should assist ICCI for this project by allocating suitable land at a place with easy access to the twin cities. He said that the industrial zone would attract investment, promote industrialization, generate additional tax revenue, increase exports and create more jobs in the region. He stressed consistent government policies that are important for long-term investment in the country.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that industrialization is key for better economic future of Pakistan and emphasized that the Punjab Government should fully cooperate with ICCI in its efforts for a new industrial zone in the region.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI said that Pakistan needs to boost exports to improve its economy for which the government should focus on export-oriented industries.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI said that the business community is making key contributions towards the economy and the government should brand some roads to the names of prominent businessmen to recognize their valuable contribution.

Muhammad Shabbir, Raja Imtiaz, Ameer Hamza, Faseeh Ullah Khan, Ch. Muhammad Naeem, Khalid Chaudhry, Saif ur Rehman Khan and others were in the delegation.