Punjab Governor presides over the consortium made on energy

LAHORE, MAR 4 /DNA/ – Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman presided over the consortium made on energy as Chancellor of the Universities of Punjab.

The purpose of the consortium is to make recommendations to government and related institutions through research and manpower in universities to solve energy problems. Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir and Vice Chancellors of various universities participated in the meeting.

During the meeting all the members of the consortium put emphasis on the fact that University teachers, students needs to play a role in national policies. Linkage between academia and industry is a successful model worldwide. Our Universities needs to start work on collaboration mechanism between Industry and Acedemia. This consortium will play an important role in connecting academia and industry. Vice Chancellor University of Chakwal, Professor Dr. Muhammad Bilal Khan also attended a consortium made on energy by Governor of Punjab.

Governor of Punjab directed all the Worthy Vice Chancellors to conduct a public awareness campaign regarding energy saving through students. It was also mentioned that Working on good projects to install small power plants to solve the energy crisis requires time. Honorable Governor of Punjab also directed that one needs to help relevant institutions in policy making through university research on alternative sources of energy such as solar energy, wind power and electricity from garbage.