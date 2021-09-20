Monday, September 20, 2021
Main Menu

Punjab Governor directs police to curb crimes against women, children

| September 20, 2021

Lahore : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has directed police to take strict measures to curb crimes against women and children.

He was talking to Inspector General Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali, who called on him in Lahore on Monday.

The Governor said indiscriminate action should be taken against criminals and no negligence will be tolerated in providing justice to people in police stations.

On the occasion, IG Police briefed the Governor regarding overall law and order situation in the province.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Honda Targets Annual Sales Of 70,000 Prologue Vehicles

Honda Motor’s US unit said on Monday it is targeting initial annual sales of 70,000Read More

COMSTECH, SAWiE Join Hands to Combat Climate Change

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 20 (DNA) – COMSTECH has joined hand with SAWiE, to address the climateRead More

Comments are Closed