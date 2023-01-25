Punjab Food Authority Attock destroyed rancid oil of 10 liters

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (JAN-25): The food safety team of Punjab Food Authority Attock has destroyed rancid oil of 10 liters, expired food items of 22 kilograms injurious to public health besides imposing overall fine of Rs.179000 for supplying expired food items and adulterated milkviolation of Standard Order Procedure during their surprise raids conducted in the outskirts shopping centres here inFatehjang on Wednesday.

The spokesman of Punjab Food Authority said that in compliance with the directives of the Director General Punjab Food Authority, the food safety team headed by Additional Director Operations Rawalpindi Syed Sabtain Kazmi and Deputy Director Operations Attock Mr. Mohammad Mehtab Ahmed while checking of the productions units of bakeries, kitchen of restaurants also tested the frying oil and 2715 liters milk carried by seven vehicles. The food safety team also taken stern action against the businessmen for unhygienic environment, non-availability of health certificate and keeping expired food items in their freezers besides found their workers habitual of smoking. On this occasion, three milkmen were fined of Rs.24000 for supplying adulterated milk, Rs.155000 fine on other expired food items injurious to the public health, the spokesman added.

QAZI SHOAIBKHAN, BUREAU CHIEF, DISTRICT ATTOCK