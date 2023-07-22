Punjab follows Center in raising pay and pension of govt officials

LAHORE, Jul 22 (DNA): The Punjab cabinet has approved an increase in the

salary and pension of government officials on the pattern of the federal

government.

The cabinet accorded approval in its 21st meeting with Punjab Chief

Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in the chair.

Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, top cop and officials

concerned attended the meeting that took up 14-point agenda.

Reportedly government employees of the Punjab Civil Secretariat and 38

provincial departments raised the demand for salary hike equivalent to

the rest of the country.

They were off the view that the federal government increased the

salaries of its employees by 35 per cent in the annual budget.

The provincial governments in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh

followed the federal government and raised the salaries by 30 to 35%.

But the Punjab government increased the salaries of civil servants on

the basis of the previous basic salary, they stressed adding that the

Punjab government should have increased the salaries of government

employees and other facilities on the pattern of the federal government.

The deviation had resulted in economic hardship for millions of

employees, they added.