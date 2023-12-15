Punjab education department relaxes school dress code rule for winter

LAHORE, DEC 15 (DNA) — The Punjab education department has announced relaxation in school dress codes and uniforms during the winter season for all public and private schools across the province. According to details, the education department has issued orders for January and February following the cold weather and rising inflation.

The decision has been made to combat the cold weather and alleviate financial burden amid rising costs. The school education department has issued an official letter to all the education authorities under which students are now allowed to come to school wearing sweaters and jackets of any color to stay warm.

Education expert Asif Gohar appreciated the decision saying, “This decision is a good move to avoid the intensity of the weather and the economic challenges.” Earlier, the students needed to follow the school dress code in government and private schools and in case of violating the rules parents were complained or fined but now children will not be punished. In case of a complaint from the schools, parents can file a complaint at the relevant authorities’ offices. — DNA