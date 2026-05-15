Punjab eases business hour restrictions until June 1

Decision applies to markets, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and food outlets, reads notification

Abid Raza

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday relaxed business operating hour restrictions across the province until June 1, suspending the mandatory closure of markets and commercial centres by 8pm.

According to an official notification, the decision will apply to markets, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and food outlets throughout Punjab, with the decision taking effect immediately.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Ali Ejaz said the relaxation in market timings would provide relief to traders and make shopping more convenient for citizens.

“Providing relief to traders is the government’s priority,” he said, adding that there would no longer be a restriction requiring markets to shut by 8pm from Friday onwards.Business hours were curtailed across the country last month as part of energy conservation measures introduced amid a sharp increase in domestic fuel prices, triggered by the conflict in the Middle East.

In a handout issued on April 6, the Prime Minister’s Office said shopping malls, departmental stores and shops dealing in daily-use items would close at 8pm in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The measures formed part of the federal government’s broader austerity and fuel-conservation plan aimed at reducing energy consumption following the surge in fuel prices.

In line with the federal policy, the Punjab government also introduced province-wide restrictions to curb fuel and electricity use.

Besides limited business hours, the provincial administration directed educational institutions to hold physical classes only from Monday to Thursday, while public transport services — including the Orange Line, Metro Bus, Speedo and Green Bus — were made free for commuters.

As part of relief measures, the provincial government announced a subsidy of Rs100 per litre of diesel per acre for farmers, while motorcyclists were offered Rs100 on every 20 litres of petrol purchased.

The government also cut allowances of Punjab Assembly members by 25% for two months and taking 70% of official assembly vehicles off the road.