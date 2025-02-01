Punjab CM marks world interfaith harmony week

LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP/DNA): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Punjab belongs to everyone, and every individual is free to perform their religious duties without fear or hindrance.

In her message on World Interfaith Harmony Week, celebrated globally every year from February 1-7, the CM emphasized that all religions teach love, peace, and tolerance, which form the foundation of a truly prosperous society. While differences are natural, she urged people not to abandon the values and teachings of their respective religions and cultures.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz added that promoting respect for beliefs and fostering interfaith harmony is the key to ensuring sustainable peace and development. She highlighted that Pakistan, and particularly Punjab, has always been a beautiful mosaic of diverse religions, cultures, and traditions, where every citizen is guaranteed equal rights.

The CM said the government is taking practical steps to safeguard the rights of minorities and ensure equal opportunities for them. She noted that through the launch of the Minority Card, financial assistance is being provided to underprivileged members of minority communities on a quarterly basis. Additionally, efforts are underway to restore and repair temples, churches, and other places of worship.

The chief minister also shared that the government is officially celebrating the festivals of minority communities, significantly increasing the budget for their welfare, and enhancing opportunities for education and employment. She called for the promotion of messages of love, brotherhood, and peace, and urged the creation of a society where there is no room for extremism.