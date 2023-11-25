Punjab CM launches FCPS training programme for five districts

LAHORE, Nov 25 (DNA): Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi

on Saturday announced launching of FCPS (the Fellow of College of

Physicians and Surgeons) training programme in Attock, Mianwali, Jhang,

Mandi Bahauddin and Bhakkar.

Addressing convocation as the chief guest at the College of Physicians

and Surgeons Pakistan, he directed to undertake measures for launching

the FCPS training programme in five districts of the province.

He said he had issued directions to make immediate induction of doctors

in intensive care units. “Emergency medicine departments should be set

up in all big hospitals. State-of-the-art Indus Cancer Hospital at

Jubilee Town would become functional by 31st January. A Mayo Cancer

Clinic in Manawan would also become functional by 31st January,” he

added.

Punjab CM said new hospitals were built but the condition of old

hospitals had deteriorated. “Mayo, Nishter and Holy Family hospitals are

examples. The condition of few hospitals was so pathetic that one gets

worried to imagine how come a patient would be treated. We are striving

to improve the condition of present hospitals instead of making new

hospitals,” he added.

Mohsin Naqvi said that upgradation of one hundred hospitals including 22

big hospitals across Punjab was being made. “We are spending one hundred

billion rupees on the health sector. The condition of hospitals would

improve but doctors have to run them,” he added.

Naqvi said that his tenure would end but hospitals would remain there.

“The health sector could only improve when our doctors take the

ownership of hospitals with a noble intention,” he added.

The chief minister said that there were two requirements to earn pure

livelihood one is not to earn by foul means so as to purify ones’

salary.

“If somebody is taking salary for six hours and working for only three

hours then it does not amount to earning a pure livelihood. Few doctors

worked more than their duty hours and few do not complete their duty

time.”

He said, “There is no shortage of doctors in Punjab and wherever there

was any shortage then immediate steps were taken. The government has to

fulfil its responsibility and doctors have to do their own work.

Improvements in many affairs of the Health department were seen and

Insha Allah further improvements would be seen in the coming days.”

“It is a big milestone of Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal to get an FCPS

degree approved at the international level. There are eight ministers in

the cabinet out of which two are doctors. The doctor-ministers influence

the cabinet,” he added.