Punjab CM launches FCPS training programme for five districts
LAHORE, Nov 25 (DNA): Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi
on Saturday announced launching of FCPS (the Fellow of College of
Physicians and Surgeons) training programme in Attock, Mianwali, Jhang,
Mandi Bahauddin and Bhakkar.
Addressing convocation as the chief guest at the College of Physicians
and Surgeons Pakistan, he directed to undertake measures for launching
the FCPS training programme in five districts of the province.
He said he had issued directions to make immediate induction of doctors
in intensive care units. “Emergency medicine departments should be set
up in all big hospitals. State-of-the-art Indus Cancer Hospital at
Jubilee Town would become functional by 31st January. A Mayo Cancer
Clinic in Manawan would also become functional by 31st January,” he
added.
Punjab CM said new hospitals were built but the condition of old
hospitals had deteriorated. “Mayo, Nishter and Holy Family hospitals are
examples. The condition of few hospitals was so pathetic that one gets
worried to imagine how come a patient would be treated. We are striving
to improve the condition of present hospitals instead of making new
hospitals,” he added.
Mohsin Naqvi said that upgradation of one hundred hospitals including 22
big hospitals across Punjab was being made. “We are spending one hundred
billion rupees on the health sector. The condition of hospitals would
improve but doctors have to run them,” he added.
Naqvi said that his tenure would end but hospitals would remain there.
“The health sector could only improve when our doctors take the
ownership of hospitals with a noble intention,” he added.
The chief minister said that there were two requirements to earn pure
livelihood one is not to earn by foul means so as to purify ones’
salary.
“If somebody is taking salary for six hours and working for only three
hours then it does not amount to earning a pure livelihood. Few doctors
worked more than their duty hours and few do not complete their duty
time.”
He said, “There is no shortage of doctors in Punjab and wherever there
was any shortage then immediate steps were taken. The government has to
fulfil its responsibility and doctors have to do their own work.
Improvements in many affairs of the Health department were seen and
Insha Allah further improvements would be seen in the coming days.”
“It is a big milestone of Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal to get an FCPS
degree approved at the international level. There are eight ministers in
the cabinet out of which two are doctors. The doctor-ministers influence
the cabinet,” he added.
