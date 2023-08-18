Punjab CM commends services of outgoing US consul general for bilateral ties

LAHORE, AUG 18 (DNA) — Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday held a farewell meeting with outgoing United States (US) Consul General William K Makaneole and discussed with him bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

The US consul general paid a tribute to the people of Punjab and expressed his thoughts about his visits to 32 districts. “William K Makaneole rendered valuable services for the promotion of bilateral relations,” Mohsin Naqvi said. “The cooperation of the US institutions including USAID in health and other sectors is worthy of praise,” he added.

“The Central Business District Authority is working for the establishment of a diplomatic enclave. The matter of the establishment of a diplomatic enclave in Lahore was pending for many years,” he stated.

On the occasion, the US consul general said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team had been doing excellent work. “The charm of Punjab and remote areas will always be remembered. [My] participation in the Independence Day celebrations with wife will be a memory,” he added.

Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir, Punjab chief secretary, inspector general of police (IGP), political chief of the US consul general and others were present on the occasion. — DNA