Punjab CM announces free education up to graduation level in province

LAHORE, AUG 14: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday announced free education up to graduation will be free in the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Elahi has announced Rs300,000 for disabled girls who sing the national anthem. He also announced Rs50,000 for the lead singer, while Rs 100,000 will be given to the police band and Rs200,000 to the scouts.

On this occasion, CM Elahi said, “Earlier we made education free up to matriculation, now it is time to make education free up to graduation.”

He further said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has made the country’s defence impregnable. He said that the services of Pak Army under the leadership of COAS Bajwa for eradicating terrorism from the country and establishing peace are commendable.