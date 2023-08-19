Punjab boards to announce Inter result on September 12
LAHORE, Aug 19 (DNA): In a coordinated effort across educational boards,
the results for Intermediate Part Two are scheduled to be announced on
September 12th.
This includes the Lahore Board, which has confirmed the completion of
the necessary consultations for the results announcement.
It’s noteworthy that this synchronised declaration of results is a
monumental task, especially considering the vast number of students that
sit for the examination. As organised by the Lahore Board alone, more
than 170,000 candidates took part in the examinations this year.
While all the boards are aligned in their plans for the release, the
final nod will be sought from the Secretary of Higher Education. This
formal approval is a procedural step to ensure transparency and fairness
in the declaration of results across all boards.
The synchronisation in the results announcement aims to provide a
streamlined experience for students, parents, and educational
institutions alike. It reduces the anxiety and confusion that can arise
from staggered result releases across different boards and regions.
This year’s approach underlines the commitment of educational
authorities to maintain uniformity and coherence in academic processes.
The joint release will not only simplify the subsequent admission
processes for higher education institutions but also ensure that all
students, regardless of the board they are affiliated with, get equal
time to prepare for their next academic or professional step.
However, while the date is almost set, students and parents are advised
to keep an eye on official announcements for any changes.
