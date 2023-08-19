Punjab boards to announce Inter result on September 12

LAHORE, Aug 19 (DNA): In a coordinated effort across educational boards,

the results for Intermediate Part Two are scheduled to be announced on

September 12th.

This includes the Lahore Board, which has confirmed the completion of

the necessary consultations for the results announcement.

It’s noteworthy that this synchronised declaration of results is a

monumental task, especially considering the vast number of students that

sit for the examination. As organised by the Lahore Board alone, more

than 170,000 candidates took part in the examinations this year.

While all the boards are aligned in their plans for the release, the

final nod will be sought from the Secretary of Higher Education. This

formal approval is a procedural step to ensure transparency and fairness

in the declaration of results across all boards.

The synchronisation in the results announcement aims to provide a

streamlined experience for students, parents, and educational

institutions alike. It reduces the anxiety and confusion that can arise

from staggered result releases across different boards and regions.

This year’s approach underlines the commitment of educational

authorities to maintain uniformity and coherence in academic processes.

The joint release will not only simplify the subsequent admission

processes for higher education institutions but also ensure that all

students, regardless of the board they are affiliated with, get equal

time to prepare for their next academic or professional step.

However, while the date is almost set, students and parents are advised

to keep an eye on official announcements for any changes.