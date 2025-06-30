Punjab Assembly approves over Rs509 bln in budgetary grants

LAHORE, JUN 30: Punjab Assembly has approved budgetary demands amounting to more than Rs. 509.71 billion, covering 38 key sectors and departments.

Major allocations include over Rs85.46 billion for housing and physical planning, Rs46 billion for police services, Rs40 billion for general administration, Rs16 billion for healthcare services, Rs13 billion for public health, and Rs4 billion for agriculture development.

Rs3.36 billion has been allocated for irrigation and land reclamation, Rs12.86 billion for subsidies, and Rs2.20 billion for public relief initiatives.

Punjab Assembly also approved funds for the Forest Department, motor vehicle regulations, fisheries, veterinary services, industries, the judicial system, and prison services.

The extensive budget approval signals Punjab’s financial priorities for the upcoming fiscal year, with a strong emphasis on public welfare, infrastructure, health, agriculture, and law enforcement.