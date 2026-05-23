Punjab announces three Eid-ul-Azha holidays

LAHORE, MAY 23: The Punjab government has announced four public holidays across the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. According to the notification, Eid holidays will be observed from May 26 to 28.

The notification said holidays will be observed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for Eid-ul-Azha. Government offices and relevant institutions across Punjab will follow the announced holiday schedule.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced four public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, with all government offices and institutions set to remain closed across the province.

According to a notification issued by the chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, official holidays will be observed from Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29.

The provincial government said all government offices, educational institutions and other public sector departments will remain closed during the Eid holidays.

Officials added that when combined with the regular Saturday and Sunday weekend holidays, citizens will enjoy a total six-day break.