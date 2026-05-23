Punjab announces Rs50,000 fine for illegal offal disposal during Eid ul Adha

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to impose a Rs50,000 fine on citizens found dumping animal remains and waste in streets and residential areas during Eid ul Adha.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to review foolproof cleanliness arrangements across Punjab for Eid ul Adha, said a press statement issued on Saturday.

In Pakistan, Eid ul Adha will fall on Wednesday, May 27, according to Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

The chief minister directed authorities to ensure strict monitoring and prevention of dumping animal waste and remains at prohibited locations. Vigilance squads will be established across the province to monitor violations and enforce cleanliness rules.

CM Maryam also directed the concerned authorities to launch a public awareness campaign to discourage people from throwing animal waste in unauthorised places. She instructed officials to ensure special cleaning and monitoring of drains, canals, and other areas across the province.

The chief minister further directed authorities to ensure cleanliness in private housing societies, railway colonies and cantonment areas during Eid operations. Special arrangements have also been ordered for cleaning 2,687 major commercial markets across Punjab, the statement read.

Addressing the participants via video link, Maryam said all departments would have to work as “one government unit” to make the cleanliness operation successful. She also announced that the officers showing outstanding performance would be rewarded, while warning that negligence and public complaints would result in strict accountability.

During the meeting, a cleanliness plan called the “Suthra Punjab Operation” was presented. The officials informed the meeting that biodegradable shopping bags would be provided for the disposal of animal waste and remains.

Rose water spray arrangements would also be made at Eid prayer gatherings and mosques.

According to the briefing, around 176,000 sanitation workers and more than 8,000 temporary staff members will participate in “Suthra Punjab” operation.

Authorities have established 3,800 primary collection centres and designated 3,100 dumping sites for the disposal of animal remains. In addition, 7,000 dumping points will be set up province-wide.

More than 4,500 special camps will be established across Punjab, while over 40,000 additional vehicles will be deployed during the operation.

It was said that loader rickshaws, mini dumpers, tractor trolleys and pickup vehicles will also be hired to strengthen waste collection efforts.

The provincial government also announced that citizens will be able to register complaints and seek assistance through the “Suthra Punjab” helpline 1139 during Eid ul Adha.