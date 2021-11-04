Punjab announces 100,000 jobs in govt departments

LAHORE, NOV 04 (DNA) – In a big development, Punjab Cheif Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved to fill 100,000 vacancies in various government departments across the province. This was announced by Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar.

Addressing a press conference, Hasaan Khawar said that the CM Usman Buzdar has approved to fill 33,000 vacant posts in the School Education Department, 2,600 vacant jobs in the Higher Education Department (HED), 3,500 CTIs posts, and 4,000 vacant posts of Prisons Departments.

He said that 16000 vacant posts would be filled in the first phase, adding that the government will also fill 6000 vacant posts in Specialized Healthcare Department. “The govt will also hire 12,000 police constables,” the provincial government spokesperson added. He also announced that government will also hire 4,000 Patwaris.

Recently, the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED) had announced to recruit 1000 nurses in various hospitals. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered the recruitment of 1000 posts of staff nurses in various government hospitals of the province. = DNA

