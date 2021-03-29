Punishment is not for revenge, but to lesson the crime and reform criminal: Provincial Minister
ATTOCK: Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Monday
said, Punishment is not for the revenge, but to lesson the crime and
reform the criminal.
The motto of PTI’s government is to make prisoners useful members of
the society and for the purpose reforms are being made in prisons
across the Punjab.
Addressing a press conference in Attock , Chohan said that regular
meetings of high officials of prisons are held to ensure better
facilities to the prisoners and to reform their lives.
29000 prisoners are imprisoned in 43 prisons across the province
completing their sentence for different crimes, said Chohan adding
welfare of the jail staff is also among the priorities of this govt.
He said that financial assistance to needy staff of the prisons is
being given while Prisons Foundation Fund has also been restored.
He said that during his tenure as minister prisons , he made 13 visits
of different jails to know the actual condition of the prisons and the
prisoners as well .
On the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab , provincial
ministers are visiting different districts to ensure facilities to the
people and to solve their problems on priority, he said.
Earlier Provincial Minister Prisons presided a meeting in DC Office
Attock where DC Ali Anan Qamar briefed him about the development
projects being completed in Attock district at the cost of Rs 6839.851
million .
DC said that eight ramzan bazars will be set up to ensure availability
of edibles at controlled rates . DC said that all possible steps are
being taken to control over charging and hoarding. Later the minister
also visited District Jail Attock and Sahulat bazars .
