PUC, Int’l Tazeem-e-Haramain Sharifain Council condemn attack on Saudi facilities

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and the International Tazeem-e-Haramain Sharifain Council on Tuesday strongly condemned the reported Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia’s key oil and petrochemical installations, declaring it unacceptable and a conspiracy to sabotage regional peace efforts.

In a joint statement, PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, along with prominent religious scholars including Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooqi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Maqbool Ahmed, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi and Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi, termed the strike on Saudi oil facilities irresponsible and aggressive.



They said the attack on the petroleum and petrochemical installations in Jubail was not only an assault on Saudi Arabia but also hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide. They stressed that such an act could not be equated with any retaliatory strike on foreign installations, rejecting any justification for targeting Saudi infrastructure.



The religious leaders underscored that Saudi Arabia has consistently maintained that foreign military bases on its soil operate under specific agreements and are not permitted to be used for offensive actions against other countries, including Iran. They said any threat to the Kingdom directly endangers the sanctity and security of the Haramain Sharifain, which is unacceptable to Pakistan and the wider Muslim Ummah.



They said Pakistan has consistently urged Iran to avoid escalating tensions in the region, particularly by refraining from targeting neighboring countries, especially Saudi Arabia. Despite these efforts, it said, such attacks continue, while Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have largely exercised restraint and limited their responses to defensive measures.



The scholars termed the latest strike a serious blow to ongoing reconciliation efforts for reducing tensions in the Middle East, warning that it could further destabilize the region and harm the interests of Muslim countries.

Highlighting the longstanding and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Ashrafi said these relations transcend sectarian and ethnic divisions, adding that the reverence for the Haramain Sharifain is shared by all Muslims in Pakistan.



He stressed the need to not only condemn such acts but also take effective measures to prevent further escalation and ensure peace and stability in the region.