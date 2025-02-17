Public-Private Partnership: CDA teams up with corporates for green Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17 (DNA): Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting on Monday regarding Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2025 at CDA headquarters. The meeting was attended by the Member Environment, DG Environment, and other senior officers, along with representatives from the corporate sector, brands, and companies, including Nestle, Centaurus Mall, Garana, Imarat Group of Companies, Agency 21 as well as representatives of various NGOs and other companies.

During the meeting it was decided that Spring Plantation Drive 2025 will be launched on a large scale in Islamabad .

During the briefing, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was informed that the Spring Plantation Drive 2025 will be formally launched on February 19 at IMCB F-8. He was briefed that the Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2025 will include massive tree plantation in F-9 Park, Shakarparian, along the nullahs, as well as in urban and rural areas.

The meeting also decided that a large number of seed balls for the plantation drive will be dropped using helicopters and drones for plantation at Margalla Hills National Park. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that the Spring Plantation Drive 2025 should involve the active participation of civil society, private, and corporate sectors. He directed that the corporate sector and brands play their role for the welfare of citizens and the environment.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa further directed that areas be allocated for tree plantation to various companies and brands. He also directed that students from educational institutions, as well as the general public, be included in the plantation campaign.

To promote the Spring Plantation Drive 2025, Chairman CDA directed that stalls be set up in all major parks, and commercial areas of Islamabad to distribute plants. He also instructed that a digitized system be introduced for better monitoring of the plants planted under the campaign, and an online plant tracking system for the planted trees should be established.

Chairman CDA stated that a list of indigenous plants compatible with local climate should be displayed on the CDA website, and the selection of plants for the Spring Plantation Drive 2025 should include fruit-bearing, and flowering trees. He further emphasized that everyone should play their part collectively to ensure the success of this year’s plantation campaign.