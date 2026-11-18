ISLAMABAD, NOV 18: Federal and provincial leaders have launched a strong rebuttal to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s remarks on the creation of new provinces, escalating a heated debate over Sindh’s division, public consent and the constitutional process for carving out new provinces.

The PPP chief had warned that forcibly dividing Sindh could deepen social divisions and lead to bloodshed. He said that his supported the creation of provinces in accordance with public wishes, the Constitution and the law, but would resist any move imposed through force.

Responding to the remarks, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said no system could be reset without public support, adding that politicians should not describe consultation with the people as a “backdoor” process. He said Parliament could debate the issue while also taking public opinion into account, as politicians derived their legitimacy from the people.

In a post on X, Asif said holding politicians accountable was neither a new concept nor any politician exempt from scrutiny. He also took a swipe at the PPP over its 18-year rule in Sindh, saying the province had “become paradise” and “the world envies the state of the city of Karachi”.

He challenged the party to reflect on its governance record, questioning its performance while responding to Bilawal’s remarks on the creation of new provinces.

‘Country can’t function without smaller provinces’

Meanwhile, federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, described the creation of smaller provinces as inevitable, saying Pakistan could not function without them.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, the minister, who is also a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader, expressed regret over Bilawal’s remarks about Sindh and said the PPP chairman would be responsible if even a single drop of blood was shed in the province.

He said Bilawal, as chairman of a major political party, should speak about the PPP’s 18-year performance in Sindh. Kamal also referred to the violence faced by the Muhajir community, recalling the burning of Karachi following Benazir Bhutto’s assassination in Rawalpindi, as well as attacks on people and factories.

The minister called a public referendum the best way to decide the issue, saying people’s opinion should take precedence. He said the prime minister had the authority to hold a referendum and expressed hope that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would also stand with the state on the matter.

He urged the state to decide whether it wanted to protect a political party or Pakistan, warning that delays could allow what he called “evil forces” to enter the issue. Kamal also said federal ministers Asif, Ishaq Dar, Attaullah Tarar and Talal Chaudhry had openly spoken about a referendum.

Responding to Bilawal’s comments on governance, Kamal alleged that powers and funds transferred by the federal government had not reached the grassroots level. He claimed that despite receiving Rs22,000 billion over 17 to 18 years, Karachi remained difficult to live in.

He also accused the PPP of weakening efforts to strengthen local government powers through the 26th Constitutional Amendment. Kamal said Karachi had been divided into seven districts during the PPP’s time in power, naming Malir, Keamari and Korangi among the districts created.

He further claimed that the Muhajir community, which he said made up 38% of Sindh’s population, had been undercounted by 7.3 million people and denied its share of development funds.

Separately, Punjab Assembly Speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Malik Ahmad Khan also questioned the PPP’s opposition to dividing Sindh, saying the party had voted in favour of a resolution on the division of Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Malik said discussions on the creation of new provinces should continue and that the Constitution provided for a referendum. He said President Asif Ali Zardari was willing to listen and that issues could be resolved through negotiations and dialogue.

He questioned the basis for Bilawal’s warning of bloodshed over Sindh’s division, asking why the PPP had supported a resolution on dividing Punjab but opposed the division of Sindh. Malik also said there was a need to debate Bilawal’s remarks on Sindh’s identity and the idea of provincial unity.

‘System needs to be reset’

However, PPP leader Saeed Ghani came to Bilawal’s defence, saying the party chief’s remarks had been presented in a misleading manner.

Ghani said the system had already collapsed and criticised the MQM’s campaign, saying it was increasing hatred among people and recalling Karachi’s history of ethnic violence. Referring to Mustafa Kamal’s remarks that Bilawal would be responsible for any bloodshed, Ghani questioned why the PPP chairman should be blamed for tensions allegedly being fuelled by others.

He said the Constitution could not be interpreted selectively and argued that a referendum was being proposed because the matter could not be pursued through constitutional means. He described Sindh as the only province with political stability and urged people not to oppose the province, even if they disagreed with the PPP.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry in criticism of Bilawal’s remarks questioned the PPP’s governance record and its position on the creation of new administrative units.

He said the PPP had a significant share in governance, with governments in Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan, while the president and Senate chairman also belonged to the party. Chaudhry said the PPP could not distance itself from the government’s performance.

He argued that administrative units were needed in areas facing poor governance and corruption, questioning the party’s position on dividing provinces with poor governance while retaining those where performance was better.

Chaudhry also accused Bilawal of selectively interpreting the Constitution, saying democracy was not limited to speeches and constitutional provisions but also required good governance and public service delivery. He said the PPP chairman’s performance in implementing democracy and the Constitution was “zero”.

In response, Sindh government spokesperson Sumeta Afzal urged Chaudhry to ensure federal ministers upheld the Constitution instead of lecturing Bilawal on it.

She said it was regrettable that some federal ministers were interpreting the Constitution from the MQM’s perspective, adding that the PPP would not allow the party’s political agenda to be presented as a constitutional debate against Sindh.

Sumeta said the PPP had made sacrifices for the Constitution, democracy and provincial autonomy. She also opposed attempts to reopen debate over Sindh’s constitutional and historical rights under the pretext of creating administrative units.

The exchange comes after Bilawal had strongly opposed any move to divide Sindh through force, insisting that the creation of new provinces must follow constitutional procedures and reflect the wishes of the people.

Bilawal had said neither the prime minister nor the cabinet had discussed the creation of new provinces, while he and the president had not been consulted on the matter. He argued that the Sindh Assembly had repeatedly expressed its opposition to dividing the province and that constitutional, democratic and legal procedures had not been followed.

The PPP chairman rejected the proposed referendum, saying referendums in Pakistan’s history had been used for undemocratic purposes. He said the issue was not about a referendum but the intent behind the proposal, and warned that any attempt to divide Sindh against the wishes of its people would be resisted.

Bilawal also said the provinces had not received their due financial resources, arguing that the federal government was responsible for money not being spent on the public. He invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to work with the Sindh government to address public issues and said he wanted the premier to succeed.