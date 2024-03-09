Public development projects across district will be completed soon: Commissioner

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ATTOCK, 09 Mar: The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has said here on Saturday that Punjab government was taking all possible steps for the improvement of administrative matters. Public development projects of district will be completed soon.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at DC office Attock. Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Maleeha Itsar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock Adnan Anjum Raja, Assistant Commissioners and other officers were also present on this occasion.

As per reported by our district representative faisal munir that The Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza gave a detailed briefing to the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division regarding public development projects and other initiatives across the district. Work is ongoing on many public development projects including education and health across the district and all these projects will be completed in the near future. Details were also given on other topics including polio, prevention campaign, plantation campaign, revenue efficiency, price control. The DC told that Attock district was at number one position in price checking activities.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Eng Aamir Khattak said that the district administration is using all resources for the development of Attock area and there is a strong hope that the public development projects will be completed on time with the best quality.