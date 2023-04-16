PTI’s Fawad says can’t foresee negotiations in current atmosphere

LAHORE, APR 16 (DNA) — The political climate in Pakistan has become increasingly tense, with negotiations between political parties seeming less and less likely. Recently, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry criticized the current situation, stating that there is no atmosphere for negotiations with ‘unserious people’.

Chaudhry expressed his frustration, stating that while talks of negotiations continue, the leadership of his party is being imprisoned. Zeroing in on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said that the party part of the ruling coalition gives a statement advocating for negotiations one day and the next day, its government in Sindh arrested PTI leader Ali Zaidi.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to host an All-Party Conference (APC) after Eidul Fitr in an effort to bring the rival parties PTI and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to reach a consensus on the date of the upcoming general elections.

The political temperature in the country continues to rise after PTI dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. The federal government is reluctant to hold elections in the province, and the matter is under hearing in the Supreme Court, where the apex court ordered to hold polls on May 14.

However, the federal government approved several resolutions in the parliament and standing committee that stated that the Rs21 billion funds to hold polls in Punjab would not be released and that the elections should be held in the country simultaneously to cool down the political temperature in the country.

Sources privy to the development said that the JI has decided to invite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the conference, and for that, the parties have been contacted.

The upcoming All-Party Conference (APC) will primarily focus on the issue of general elections, with the aim of persuading the government to hold them after May, in agreement with the PTI that the polls will take place before October. — DNA