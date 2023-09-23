PTI’s emphasis on privatization raises doubts on interim govt’s intent

Reminds caretaker govt primary mandate to hold free, fair polls within 90 days

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson made it clear that the primary mandate of the caretaker government was to hold free, fair and transparent polls in the constitutionally defined time limit of 90 days instead of focusing on privatization of the Sate-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in such a short term.

Reacting to the interim government’s privatization plan, PTI spokesperson said that the caretaker setup wanted to tackle the losses being incurred by SOEs by undertaking sale of these entities that raised suspicions on the intent of the interim setup regarding its tenure, besides creating a legal challenge.

However, he reminded: “The best thing the interim government can do is to expedite the election process and ensure elections are held within 90 days, so that the process of fixing SOEs can then be undertaken by an elected government with a mandate.”

“PTI believes that the government has no business running businesses. Therefore, it is in favour of an orderly and transparent exit from these companies through strategic sale of their shares by the privatisation commission, but with an elected government in place,” PTI spokesperson added.

He went on to say that given that the interim government’s term was short and its primary mandate was to hold free and fair elections, the only thing they can do was to help SOEs was to improve their efficiency and cut losses.

“Focusing on privatisation and trying to expedite it in such a short tenure raises suspicions on the intent of the interim government with regards to its tenure, opens the government up to allegations of impropriety, and also makes any privatisation activity subject to legal challenge, further complicating a sensitive process,” he remarked.