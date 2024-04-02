PTI voices concerns regarding serious threats to Bushra Bibi’s life

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) voiced grave concerns pertaining to serious threats to the life of PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi after mixing toxic and suspicious substance in her food while incarcerated at Bani Gala sub-jail.

PTI Spokesperson said that Bushra Bibi’s health and life were being seriously endangered by the denial of her constitutional right to medical examination.

He demanded for her medical check up by a trusted doctor from Shaukat Khanum hospital and urged to have an inquiry into the matter of Bushra’s poisoning to bring the culprits to justice.

PTI Spokesperson stressed that Bushra Bibi should be instantly released from jail and the court should order for her immediate medical examination.

He reiterated that the PTI Founding Chairman and his wife were languishing in jails in completely false, bogus, frivolous and politically motivated cases.

PTI Spokesperson alarmed that Imran Khan and his wife’s life was put at risk during imprisonment by usurping their fundamental and constitutional rights.

He went on to say that the sole purpose to target Bushra Bibi was to break the morale of Imran Khan and force him to yield.

PTI Spokesperson warned that if any harm came to Bushra, the jail administration, authorities and the state would be held responsible in this regard.

He paid tribute to PTI Founding Chairman and his wife for showing unprecedented perseverance for Haqeeqi Azadi movement of the nation, supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law in the country.