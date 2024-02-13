PTI to join hands with MWM to form govts in Centre, Punjab over Imran Khan’s directives

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan had given the go ahead to the party to forge coalition with the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen in the Centre and Punjab because PTI having a clear-cut majority with 180 seats in the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference after meeting PTI Founding Chairman on Tuesday, PTI Central Information Secretary said that PTI would form coalition government with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for reserved seats.

He said: “On the instructions of Imran Khan, we will form the government in the two provinces and will redouble our efforts to form government in the Center as well.”

Conveying Imran Khan’s clear message, Raoof Hasan said that formation of a government was the right of who had emerged victorious on February 8 general elections as it was their right do so and the power wielders must introspect their actions.

He said that PTI Founding Chairman tasked him to hold talks with all political parties for formation of a coalition government. However, he added that PTI Chairman-for-life categorically ruled out possibility of any talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in this regard.

“I have been given the mandate by Khan to approach all political parties for coalition partnership to continue the party’s political struggle for democratic values not for powers,” Raoof added.

He also revealed that PTI Founding Chairman nominated PTI KP President Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chief Minister candidate of the KP. “It is up to Ali Amin Gandapur to form the government as per the instructions of the PTI Founding Chairman,” he added.

“Aamir Dogar had once again been appointed as the chief whip in National Assembly to interact with PTI backed elected members of national assemblies,” Raoof said.

About party elections, PTI CIS said that it has also been directed to hold the PTI intraparty elections soon.

About PTI Chairman-for-life, Raoof said that he was very concern about the prevailing country’s situation, as he was saying that the country was heading fast towards economic disaster.

He stated that Imran Khan pressed that everyone top priority should be to improve Pakistan’s financial health, adding that he believed that going to IMF would not be the best and viable option because the financial body attached severe conditionality with their funding that would further compound the miseries of the inflation-ridden and poverty-stricken masses.

Therefore, Raoof said that as per Khan, the best option to get the country out of the prevailing economic quagmire was to lure expatriates and large multi-cooperation companies to invest in Pakistan that could improve financial health of the country. However, He went on to say that it was only possible with politically stable and public mandated government.

“We do not have enough time and decisions should be made at the earliest,” Raoof said, adding that a conscious and strong efforts were going on to impose the country’s biggest money laundering syndicate on the country, which is being controlled by Sharif family.

He stated that Imran Khan revealed that it would further shatter the confidence, which would further escalate Pakistan’s economic problems.

PTI CIS pointed out that people expressed their confidence in PTI and emerged it as a lead political force with 180 NA seats as per form-45; however these were drastically reduced through poll fraud.

He said that PTI would continue its struggle within the ambit of constitution and law to get the stolen mandate given by the people of the country.