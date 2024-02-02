PTI to hold intra-party elections after national elections: Raoof Hasan 

ISLAMABAD, FEB 2: /DNA/ – Taking cognizance of the unfortunate security situation created by the administration and the views expressed by some of PTI’s members due to their occupation in their respective constituencies regarding preparations for the general polls, PTI decided to hold its intra-party elections after the national elections.

PTI Federal Election Commissioner Raoof Hasan said that the amended schedule will be duly announced by the office of the Federal Election Commissioner.

He stated that at the time of holding of the General Body meeting of PTI on January 31, 2024, the designated venues of the party where the meetings were to take place and the entry of participants were unlawfully blocked by the administration, including sealing of the Islamabad office, thus forcing us to search for and confirm alternate places and seek legal remedies.

“While we are ready for holding IPE on the basis of secret ballot through digital balloting, the PTI arrangements for availability of alternate venues requires additional time,” he added.

Furthermore, Raoof Hasan stated that several requests have been received from members of PTI that, because of their occupation in their respective constituencies regarding preparations for the general election scheduled for February 8, they are unable to find time to participate in and join the Intra Party election process.

“Taking cognizance of the unfortunate security situation created by the administration and the views expressed by some of our members, the holding of the intra-party elections needs to be rescheduled,” he added.

Raoof Hasan went on to say that they will now take place after the national elections on a date within the mandate and timeframe approved by the General Body meeting, adding that the central and provincial offices of the PTI will continue to receive Nomination Forms till 10 pm tonight, as members are urged to complete all relevant formalities before submitting them.