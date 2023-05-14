PTI to file cases against Rangers, NAB over Imran’s ‘abduction from IHC premises’

No legal, constitutional standing of Punjab caretaker govt: PTI

LAHORE, MAY 14: Interior minister, caretaker CMs to be named in cases; decision comes after central leadership meeting chaired by Imran Khan.In a statement, the PTI has said that there is no legal or constitutional standing of the caretaker government in Punjab, referring to the Supreme Court’s deadline of May 14 for polls in the province. “Not holding elections in Punjab today after the order of the Constitution and the Supreme Court is an attempt to brutally kill the Constitution,” it said. During a meeting under the leadership of Imran Khan today, the party agreed to prepare a comprehensive legal action plan regarding the future of the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Immediate holding of clean and transparent elections across the country is the only constitutional way to achieve internal stability and effective solution to political and economic crises,” the PTI said.