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PTI ties 28th amendment support to Imran Khan’s release

| October 27, 2026
IHC declares notification for Imran’s jail trial in cipher case illegal

Faisal Sheikh / DNA

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party announced on Tuesday that it will only support the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment on the strict condition of immediate release for party founder Imran Khan.

​The decision was finalized during a high-level parliamentary body meeting convened to deliberate on ongoing constitutional updates and the party’s strategic political stance. Senior leaders reiterated that any political consensus or constitutional engagement with the government remains contingent upon the withdrawal of legal actions against

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