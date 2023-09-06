PTI terms re-arrest of Pervez Elahi despite courts’ orders attack on judiciary

Urges CJP to take immediate notice to safeguard sanctity, independence of judiciary

ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson strongly reacted to repeated arrests of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in sheer violation of Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court’s orders, demanding the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take stringent notice of this naked invasion on the independence of judiciary.

PTI spokesperson said that the cruel and shameful repeated arrest of PTI President despite high courts’ orders was a formal attack on the judiciary.

He urged the CJP to take urgent notice of his unlawful detention in order to protect the basic structure of the constitution and the dignity as well the independence of the judiciary.

PTI spokesperson stated that after unlawful detention of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the brutal arrest of PTI President against the law was a blatant attack on the independence and constitutional status of the judiciary.

He went on to say that the nation saluted all the leaders and workers including PTI Chairman, Vice Chairman and PTI President for their unprecedented bravery and steadfastness against the rising state brutalities and extra-constitutional actions.

PTI Spokesman said that after making the constitution irrelevant, curbing civil liberties and trampling the basic constitutional rights of the citizens, the state elements, who wanted lawlessness in the country, were hell-bent attacking the independence of the judiciary.

He made it clear that the constitution gave independent status to the judiciary and the state machinery must have to execute the judicial decisions come what may.

PTI spokesperson stated that the desire to compel the judiciary to obey unconstitutional and undemocratic forces and to turn it into a machine for justifying unconstitutional and unlawful desires were nothing new in the country.

However, he said that PTI fought a hard battle alongside the nation to free the judiciary from clutches of tyranny of a brutal dictator, adding that PTI Chairman even faced imprisonment in the nationwide movement for judicial freedom; besides PTI workers endured the state oppression in this regard.

PTI spokesperson stated that the forces, subjecting the PTI to the worst state repression and completely controlled the media, were now busy in undermining the judiciary in a very brazen and bold manner through open violation of the courts’ orders.

He made it clear that the survival and security of Pakistan was hidden in the supremacy of the Constitution and the complete independence of the judiciary; therefore, PTI would fight to safeguard and protect the dignity and independence of the judiciary even in the environment of worst state oppression and criminal deviance from the constitution.

PTI spokesperson said that the Chief Justice being a guardian of the independence and dignity of the judiciary and a head of the institution was responsible to protect status and dignity of the judiciary.

He urged that the CJP should immediately take notice of the state’s aggression against the judiciary in the form of open deviance of judicial decisions by the state machinery.

PTI spokesperson underlined that the legal community and the civil society should be mobilized at the national level to defend the constitutional status and independence of the judiciary and devise mechanism to protect and safeguard independence of judiciary achieved after unprecedented national struggle.

He vowed that PTI would take all possible measures in the light of PTI Chairman’s vision to defend the constitutional status and independence of the judiciary.