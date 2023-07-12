PTI terminates Pervez Khattak’s basic party membership

Pervez Khattak’s PTI basic membership terminated

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated the basic PTI membership of former party Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Parvez Khattak for not providing a satisfactory reply to the show cause notice served to him on 21 June, 2023 for inciting party members to quit the party.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub issued notice of termination to Pervez Khattak for not provided a satisfactory reply within the given stipulated time regarding contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party.

Notification reads: “With reference to the show cause notice served to you earlier dated 21 June, 2023, you have not provided a satisfactory reply within the given stipulated time regarding contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party.”

“Now, therefore, you are served with this notice of termination from your basic membership of PTI,” it added.

It was stated that your membership from PTI has been terminated with immediate effect.