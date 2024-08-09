PTI suspends hunger strike outside parliament

The move has happened on direction of PTI founder, says Omer Ayub

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday announced to suspend its hunger strike camp outside the parliament. PTI’s Secretary General Omer Ayub said that the decision was made on the direction of the PTI founder.

He said Imran Khan had directed the party members to prepare for the Independence Day celebrations in their constituencies.

The party’s secretary general, however, said the symbolic hunger strike would begin after a hiatus of few days and a formal announcement would be made in this regard.

Meanwhile, Opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin-e-Pakistan has announced to hold a public gathering in Lahore on August 27.

Representative Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai talking to media, he emphasised that Lahore public gathering would be the biggest and historic jalsa.

He reiterated that this historic public gathering would pave the way for opening the doors of Adiala jail, referring to the release of Imran Khan.

He disclosed that the venue for the public gathering would be finalised with the administration on August 16.

He asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the biggest party of Pakistan and they requested Minar-e-Pakistan for the venue.

He regarded the arrest of PTI MNA Chaudhry Imtiaz arrest, a ridiculous tactic, he demanded to issue production orders of PTI MNA and brought PTI members in the Parliament.