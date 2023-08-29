PTI strongly denounces re-arrest of PTI Chairman despite IHC clear release order



ISLAMABAD, AUG 29: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee strongly condemned the re-arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a frivolous cipher case despite the clear orders of his release by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

PTI Core Committee termed the cipher case as frivolous and meaningless, demanding open hearing of the case, which was one of the over 180 false, fabricated and fake cases registered against PTI Chairman under a nefarious plan to force him to shun his struggle of making Pakistan an independent country in true sense.

They said that the constitution and law guaranteed his complete freedom and release from prison but the extra-constitutional and democratic elements occupying the state were adamant to keep him in the prison.

PTI Core Committee stated that like a judge who sentenced PTI Chairman to jail in Thoshakhana case by flouting all rules and regulation, the judge of the special court also kept Imran Khan in prison in total disregard of the constitutions and laws.

They said that the unacceptable decision of the special court in the Cipher case was a complete negation of the criminal code and totally against the law of the land.

The participants of the meeting were of the view that it was essential to present the accused in the court to obtain physical and judicial remand under Section 167 of the Criminal Code.

They went on to say that PTI Chairman, who was illegally imprisoned in Attock Jail, was neither presented before the special court nor was the decision of his remand made public prior to the release order of the IHC.

They stated that the date and time of conducting the trial on the said decision of the Special Court was not mentioned, adding that the arrest in another case after being released in one fake and false case was also a clear negation of the recent decisions given by Chief Justice Peshawar High Court andIHC Judge Justice Babar Sattar.

The PTI Core Committee said that the continuous deviation of the sub-courts from the rules and regulations in the case of PTI Chairman was a moment of great concern for the entire judicial system, fearing it could prelude to the complete collapse of justice system of the country.

They expressed alarm that the widespread lawlessness, naked use of state power and constitutional violation in the country at the behest of extra-constitutional and law-enforcement forces were creating existential threats for the country.

It was said that the same judge of the special court was extending the physical remand of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi without any reasonable justification, who was in the illegal custody of FIA, adding that the same judge was also unable to take action against FIA officials for their ill-treatment and inhuman behavior with Qureshi.

They stated that PTI President Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi was also being subjected to the worst treatment despite his illness.

PTI core committee went on to say that the sub-courts also observed silent patronage on brutality and extra-legal revenge unleashed on the relatives of PTI especially women leaders and workers, who were imprisoned in jails.

They lamented that the lower courts were engaged in emboldening the state machinery in deviating from the law, abuse of power, gross exploitation of citizens and violation of fundamental rights instead of putting an end on the heinous practice of filing false and bogus cases.

The participants of the meeting hoped that the chains of state oppression would be broken soon and the nation would welcome the dawn of freedom under the leadership of PTI Chairman.

PTI Core Committee paid tribute to all the workers who faced the brutality and state fascism with great courage and perseverance and brought the oppressors to bend before the law.