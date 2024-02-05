PTI strongly condemns terrorist attack on police station in DI Khan

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police station in Dera Ismail Khan and urged the caretaker governments and state institutions to focus on eradicating terrorists instead of working on the project to eliminate the PTI.

PTI Spokesperson expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 10 police personnel in the terrorist attack and condoled with the bereaved families.

He said that such tragic terrorist incidents few days before the general elections were a cause of great concerns and put a question mark on the performance of the federal and provincial interim governments.

PTI Spokesperson lamented that the entire state machinery was fully engaged in shameful efforts of worst political engineering against former Prime Minister and the most popular leader of the country.

He said that unfortunately, the sole priority of the state institutions, responsible for the safety and security of citizens and maintaining law and order in the country, was to disrupt the peaceful political activities and detain innocent citizens in fake, fabricated and politically motivated cases.

PTI Spokesperson stated that the precarious security situation and the failure to maintain law and order in the country clearly reflected the ambitions and priorities of the caretaker government.

He urged that the caretaker governments and state institutions should shift their focus from the project of eradicating PTI and redefine their priorities and take immediate and tangible steps to deal with the extremist elements.

PTI Spokesperson stated that the unabated terrorist attacks on peaceful political gatherings and police personnel, who were responsible for the safety of citizens, were intolerable.

He emphasized that the governments and state institutions should ensure a peaceful environment for holding free, fair and transparent general elections so as to give the rein of the country to a government with a public mandate, which could formulate an effective and comprehensive strategy to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country once and for all.

PTI Spokesperson expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty for high ranks of the martyred police personnel in paradise.