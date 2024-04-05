PTI seeks thorough probe into toxic letters to bring culprits to book

Attempt to attack judiciary or pressurize judges intolerable: PTI Spokespersons

ISLAMABAD, APR 5 /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) demanded an immediate and thorough investigation into the threatening letters laced with toxic chemical sent to judges of Supreme Court and high courts in order to bring the elements attacking the judiciary to justice at the earliest.

Reacting to the toxic letters delivered to senior most judges of the country, PTI Spokesperson made it clear that the party stood firmly with the judiciary and would not tolerate any attempt to attack the judiciary or pressurize the judges under any circumstances.

He said that sending threatening letters to judges was part of the government’s plot to intimidate and scare the judges so as they could not give decisions based on justice and law.

He said that since the SC initiated the proceedings on its suo moto notice case, an alarming upsurge had been witnessed in the process of sending threatening letters filled with poisonous substance to the judges.

PTI Spokesperson stated that the suspicious chemical-laced letters were sent to judges under a well-thought-out plan to create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in the courts.

He asserted that after the judges raised their voices against the unconstitutional pressure and meddling into the affairs of judiciary, it was inevitable to bring to the forth the elements pressurizing the justice system to get decisions of their choice.

PTI Spokesperson went on to say that the sole purpose to send toxic letters to the judges hearing cases related to PTI was to influence the decisions, adding that sending threatening letters to the judges of the highest courts of the country was a very serious matter and a direct attack on the judiciary.

He demanded that special measures should be taken for the safety and security of all honorable judges of the SC and high courts along with their families without any further delay.