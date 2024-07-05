PTI seeks CJP’s recusal from benches hearing Khan, PTI’s cases

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership expressed distrust in the Chief Justice of Pakistan and demanded his recusal from the benches hearing related to PTI and its Founding Chairman Imran Khan and vowed that they would continue their fight for the restoration of constitutional supremacy and rule of law despite all odds.

Addressing a press conference along with PTI senior leadership including Shamim Naqvi, Shandana Gulzar, Shoaib Shaheen and Shaukat Basra, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the CJP should recues himself from all PTI related cases because justice could not be done in his presence in the benches.

He said that PTI Chairman-for-life also categorically expressed his distrust in the CJP but ironically he sat in all benches despite his clear bias against Khan and PTI, which was quite visible from his conduct.

“Now we are sure that we will not get justice, as Justice Gulzar’s led five-member bench also said that Qazi Faiz Isa could not hear our cases, our lawyers believe that we will not get justice, so our cases should be heard by someone else,” he added

Raoof strongly condemned the abduction of Rizwan Ahmed, a senior member of PTI’s media department while coming from his home to office, adding it was another living example of state repression, terrorism and fascism.

“After the murderous attack on me, this cruelty and brutality shows that the state wants to paralyze the media department of the party so that Imran Khan and PTI’s narrative cannot reach the people,” he maintained.

However, he made it clear that each and every one of them would resist this fascism like soldiers and would reach his narrative to the people as long as they were alive despite all adversarial circumstances.

PTI CSI revealed that they came to know that Rizwan was abducted by FIA and they would move the court to ensure his earliest release.

Raoof stated that they were fighting against the state fascism as they had never seen such a tyranny during the past 75 years. He made it clear that PTI would hold Tarnor jalsa, as they got the NOC after great and long struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoaib Shaheen vowed said that they would continue their struggle for the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law despite all odds, as the puppet government was hell-bent to deprive them of their legal and constitutional rights.

He noted that they wanted the decisions should be made based on law and constitutions hence they wanted CJP should not sit in benches hearing Khan’s cases, as they had already raised legal and constitutional objections on his presence in all such benches; hence he should not sit in benches hearing Khan cases in future because he expressed his no-confidence in Qazi.

Shoaib made it clear that PTI would hold a historic jalsa as wrong and misleading news were being spread in this regard, adding that people across the country would take part in the public gathering despite all sort of impediments being created by the mandate thieves even after the clear court’s orders.

Muhammad Ishtiaq Chaudhry Advocate said: “Let me clarify one thing after meeting Imran Khan, we have no trust in Qazi Faiz Isa.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shandana Gulzar said that if Khan and his wife was not save in this country what to talk of an ordinary citizen as what they did with Azam Swati family.

Shoukat Basra demanded immediate release of Rizwan Malik, his brother and Azhar Mashwani’s brothers and vowed that such shameful and brutal tactics could not dampen their courage.

He announced that all 180 PTI MNAs and MPs from across the country would appear before the court and would express their in writing distrust and no-confidence on Qaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi refuted reports of groupings within the party and said that all PTI members were united as a unified team under leadership of Imran Khan and they would continue their struggle until make the dream of haqeeqi Azadi a reality.