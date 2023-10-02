PTI seeks CJP intervention to foil conspiracy to deprive people of suffrage sine die

Says caretakers, ECP, PDM partners hell-bent violating constitution

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee urged that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) should immediately intervene to safeguard the sanctity and respect of the Constitution, as the caretaker government, ECP and some political parties, which were part of the previous PDM coalition government, were hell-bent on depriving people of right to vote for an indefinite period.

PTI Core Committee discussed important issues including prevailing political situation in the country, courts’ proceedings of the cases against the Chairman PTI Imran Khan and the organizational strategy threadbare.

During the meeting, the party leadership requested the CJP to take special measures to protect the sanctity of the Constitution as holding elections within 90 days limit was a mandatory constitutional requirement in the case of premature dissolution of the National Assembly.

PTI Core Committee underlined that the entire state structure was bound to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution and implement it in its true letter and spirit.

The participants of the meeting pointed out that the caretaker government and the electoral watchdog had only 36 days to hold the forthcoming general elections; however, the caretaker government, electoral body and some political parties part of the previous PDM government were engaged in conspiracies to violate the sanctity of the constitution and usurp the right of the people of suffrage for an indefinite period.

The forum was of the view that according to the Constitution, the Supreme Court was responsible for maintaining and safeguarding the sanctity and respect of the Constitution.

The PTI core committee underlined that the CJP should take immediate notice of the sensitivity of the situation and make the state and government bodies bound by the constitution to conduct the free, fair and impartial general elections within the constitutionally mandated timeframe of 90 days.