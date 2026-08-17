PTI reiterates demand for Imran’s medical treatment at hospital

ISLAMABAD, AUG 17: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reiterated that the party’s founder, Imran Khan, be shifted to hospital for proper medical treatment in consultation with his doctors and family.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that the party had repeatedly demanded that Imran be shifted to hospital, stressing that receiving medical treatment is his fundamental right.

The PTI chairman said it had been acknowledged before the Supreme Court that the PTI founder’s blood pressure had risen and that he was taking medication. He said the party had not received any information from an independent source about Imran’s current health.

The presser came hours after Adiala jail authorities submitted a report to the Supreme Court, stating that the PTI founder had received treatment from top ophthalmologists of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for his eye condition and one of his eyes had almost returned to normal.

The report said the former prime minister and his wife had been meeting every Tuesday under jail rules, with 84 meetings held so far.

It added that lawyer Salman Safdar had met former premier Khan on February 10 and April 4, 2026. “We have repeatedly said that we do not politicise the health of the PTI founder,” he said.

Barrister Gohar also demanded access for Imran Khan’s family and doctors, saying that meetings with the former prime minister had been stopped for several months.

He said Aleema Khan and Imran’s other sisters had the right to meet him.

“There is nowhere written that they cannot speak outside after meeting him,” Gohar said.

Urging the authorities to “stop this game of cat and mouse”, he demanded that access to the PTI founder be restored, adding that access to him had been blocked since last October.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also expressed concern over Imran’s health, saying that a “worrying” report regarding his condition had emerged.

Afridi said he would hold a detailed meeting with Imran Khan’s personal doctor and announce the party’s course of action after the consultation.

He said Imran’s blood pressure had always been normal whenever doctors Faisal and Asim had examined him. However, the latest report showed that his blood pressure was not normal.

“If the official report says Imran Khan’s blood pressure was 140/100, then what would it actually be?” Afridi questioned.

He added that Imran Khan had never previously suffered from the blood-pressure problem.