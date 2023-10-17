PTI ready to extend possible support for free, transparent polls: Shafqat

Says holding polls in uneven circumstances will have no credibility, acceptance

Caretaker Information Minister calls on PTI leader

ISLAMABAD, OCT 17 /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader and former education minister Shafqat Mehmood said that the PTI was ready for providing all possible support and cooperation to the caretaker government in the light of the constitution to ensure holding free, fair and transparent general elections in the country.

He made this remarks while talking to the Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, who held a meeting with Shafqat Mehmood to discuss wide-range issues including ensuring holding free, fair and impartial polls, creating level playing fields for all political parties and national reconciliation and matters of mutual in detail.

The meeting took place at the residence Shafqat Mehmood on the request of the caretaker minister.

During the meeting, the PTI leader apprised the caretaker minister that PTI was not providing opportunities to carry out political activities; hence holding polls in such uneven circumstance would have no credibility and acceptance at the public level.

The PTI senior leader said that the PTI was not even allowed to conduct election campaigns in the light of the constitution and law, while other parties have all the freedom to hold rallies and processions across the country.

During the meeting, they also shed light on the interest and responsibility of the caretaker government of holding fair, transparent and undisputed elections. The meeting discussed the possibilities, importance and necessity of promoting harmony and understanding at the national level.

Shafqat Mehmood said that it was prerequisite for free, fair, impartial general elections to provide level playing field and equal opportunities to all political parties to participate in elections.

PTI leader underlined that fair trial and access to justice was of paramount importance in achieving the goal of free and fair elections. Shafqat Mehmood contended that promotion of national reconciliation was deeply dependent on the supremacy of the constitution and the survival and continuity of the democracy.

However, he made it clear that national reconciliation was not possible without the involvement of PTI.