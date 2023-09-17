PTI reacts to CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa oath-taking

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) congratulated Qazi Faiz Isa on taking oath as the 29th Chief Justice of the country.

In a statement released on the social networking platform, X, PTI Insaf expressed hope that CJP Qazi would ensure the protection of the fundamental rights of the citizens while keeping in mind the demands of justice.

“We hope that the newly elected Chief Justice will fulfill all the requirements of justice under the principles of the Constitution and the law. A free and prosperous society is always based on justice and fairness.”

The statement reads: “Societies where justice is not available to the people, those societies are destroyed. The judiciary is responsible for protecting the fundamental rights of citizens and access to justice.”

The PTI spokesman said PTI is a ‘law-abiding’ party whose ideology is based on the supremacy of law and the highest principles of justice and fairness.

In the 27-year political struggle of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the nation was advised to abide by the constitution and law at every step.

The PTI demanded for the protection of the constitutional rights of political prisoners, especially women in jails and urged the matter should be the first priority of the CJP.

The statement also demanded to take up the forcibly disappeared persons also looking towards the CJP.

PTI assured its full support to the newly elected Chief Justice for the protection of the fundamental rights of citizens and the supremacy of democracy and the Constitution.