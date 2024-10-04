PTI protest: Punjab, Islamabad sealed; mobile service suspended

ISLAMABAD, OCT 4: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) scheduled protest rally in Islamabad’s D-Chowk today has prompted authorities to enforce widespread closures and increased security across Punjab and the federal capital.

In anticipation of the protest, all entry and exit points as well as major routes from Lahore to Islamabad have been blocked, with heavy police presence and containers set up to prevent movement. The police has also arrested three PTI workers from Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Lahore roads sealed, Section 144 imposed

Lahore’s key entry and exit points, including the Thokar Niaz Baig Motorway M2 and Babu Sabu Interchange, have been completely sealed off. Containers, police vehicles, and water cannons have been stationed at these major locations to prevent the movement of protestors and ensure public order.

Lahore’s Babu Sabu Interchange has been closed to normal traffic with water cannons, containers, prison vans station, causing significant disruptions for citizens travelling to Islamabad. Heavy police force is also present at Babu Sabu Interchange.

Section 144 has been imposed across Punjab, with a ban on public gatherings, sit-ins, and protests from Oct 3 to 8.

After Rawalpindi and Attock, the Punjab government has also called in Rangers in Lahore also to aid in maintaining law and order, with three companies deployed to the city on October 5. Similar restrictions are in place in Sargodha, where Section 144 will remain in effect until October 6.

All kinds of political gatherings, sit-ins, meetings, demonstrations and protests have been banned, as the government notification says public gatherings can be soft targets for terrorists. It further says that the order has been issued for the establishment of law and order, protection of human lives and property.

Furthermore, the GT Road has been closed at Bhai Khan in Gujar Khan by placing a container on it. The highways leading from KP to Punjab have been closed, as the GT Road near the Lorry Adda has been closed for traffic by parking large vehicles.

The motorways from Burhan Interchange and Pathargarh are also blocked with containers. Large queues of vehicles could be seen on GT Road due to the road closures. The Jhelum River bridge is also closed by putting up barriers. A heavy police contingent has been deployed on both sides of the bridge.

Three bridges connecting Sarai Alamgir and Jhelum have been closed for traffic by placing containers. All major and minor roads from Lahore to Islamabad are completely sealed.

Rawalpindi locked down, twin cities on high alert

In Rawalpindi, authorities have taken similar measures, closing all entry points to Islamabad with containers, other hindrances and a have police presence. The double road leading from Murree Road Cricket Stadium to IJP has been completely closed, as well as Charing Cross from both sides. Peshawar Road has been closed from both sides of MH Chowk, Haider Road, Fleishman Chowk.

Similarly, Marir Chowk and adjoining double road have been closed from both sides. However, the roads from Kutchehry Chowk, Sawal Bridge, and airport to Koral Chowk are open for traffic, the authorities said.

Security has been intensified in Islamabad, where containers have been placed around D-Chowk and other sensitive areas. Police teams have been deployed at all major points, the Red Zone completely sealed off and all the entrances to the federal capital blocked with containers.

Metro bus services between Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been suspended, and all educational institutions remain closed. The government’s work-from-home advisory for private offices continues, with commercial centres expected to remain shut during the protest.

The government has decided to deal with the protesters harshly, with special police teams constituted to carry out the arrests. There is also a ban on pillion riding of motorcycles in the twin cities.

Mobile service suspended

In a bid to ensure law and order, mobile phone services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been suspended, with disruptions reported in nearby areas, including Gojar Khan, Hasanabdal, Taxila and Kallar Syedan. Alongside mobile networks, internet services have also been affected in some regions.

Sources say that mobile service has been suspended to ensure law and order in the twin cities. However, they say broadband internet and landline services continue to function.

Key highways leading to Islamabad, including the GT Road, have been blocked with large vehicles and containers, halting traffic from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into Punjab. Traffic congestion is widespread, with long queues reported at various points, particularly near the Jhelum River Bridge and Sarai Alamgir.

PTI convoy from KP

In the meantime, PTI workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are expected to travel towards Islamabad to participate in the D-Chowk protest. A convoy led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is set to depart from the Peshawar Motorway, with workers from Peshawar, Charsadda, and Mardan joining the procession at Swabi Interchange.

The federal government has vowed to handle the protest strictly, with special police teams formed to make arrests if the situation escalates. As tensions rise, public gatherings have been labeled as potential targets for terrorist activities, prompting heightened vigilance from security forces.