PTI proposes 3 names for caretaker CM
DNA
ISLAMABAD: The PTI in consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Ch. Parvez Elahi has proposed three names for the caretaker chief minister. These names include former bureaucrat Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Naseer Khan and Nasir Khosa. Sukhera has recently retired from service as the Cabinet Secretary.
While Nasir Saeed Khosa belongs to the civil service and has served in key positions. He is considered an upright officer. He is the brother of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and former DG FIA Tariq Khosa.
Related News
PTI proposes 3 names for caretaker CM
DNA ISLAMABAD: The PTI in consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Ch. Parvez Elahi has proposedRead More
MQM stepping back from forming, running govts: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
Nazir Siyal KARACHI, Expressing outrage over federal and provincial governments, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P)Read More
Comments are Closed