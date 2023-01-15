PTI proposes 3 names for caretaker CM

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The PTI in consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Ch. Parvez Elahi has proposed three names for the caretaker chief minister. These names include former bureaucrat Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Naseer Khan and Nasir Khosa. Sukhera has recently retired from service as the Cabinet Secretary.

While Nasir Saeed Khosa belongs to the civil service and has served in key positions. He is considered an upright officer. He is the brother of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and former DG FIA Tariq Khosa.