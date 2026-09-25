PTI postpones Islamabad long march to Oct 4

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Friday announced that PTI’s long march towards Islamabad, originally scheduled for September 27, had been postponed to October 4.

In a statement, CM Afridi said: “Our long march [towards Islamabad] will depart from Peshawar on October 4.”



Earlier reports emerged that the Imran Khan-founded party had decided to postpone its long march to October 5.

The PTI is preparing for a major protest and march on Islamabad, with the party demanding the release of its incarcerated founder Imran Khan and what it describes as the restoration of constitutional supremacy.

Achakzai, PTI ‘at odds’ over Islamabad march

KP CM Afridi earlier held a telephonic conversation with Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and sought his guidance regarding the long march, the sources said.

Afridi told the TTAP chief that PTI leaders were of the view that the long march should be postponed.

Achakzai, however, told CM Afridi that the September 27 long march call should remain in place, the sources added.

PTI leader dismisses report

Responding to reports earlier in the day, PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Information Secretary Shaukat Yousafzai denied the reports that the party had called off its long march towards Islamabad.

Speaking to Geo News, Yousafzai categorically said: “No decision has been taken to call off the march and that the party is fully prepared for it.”

He maintained that a decision regarding the long march could be taken if the federal government agreed to hold talks with the PTI.

Yousafzai said his party’s planned long march would remain peaceful and no government resources would be used during the protest scheduled for September 27.

The PTI leader also alleged that the federal government had violated a court decision by blocking roads with containers.

Kundi hints at governor’s rule in KP

The development came hours after KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that consultations had been held over imposing governor’s rule in the province, as the opposition party stepped up preparations for its nationwide protest and Islamabad march.

Talking to the media in Peshawar, Kundi said that there was a possibility of governor’s rule in the province and that the Constitution provided for such a measure.

“Consultations have taken place for governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Major highways leading to Islamabad closed

Major highways and motorways leading to Islamabad have been closed or restricted ahead of the PTI long march.

The federal government has authorised Rangers deployment across the federal capital and multiple districts of Punjab to maintain public order ahead of scheduled political demonstrations.

“PTI people are giving themselves up for arrest,” said KP Governor Kundi in today’s media interaction, claiming that party members were now “looking for a way out”.

He also accused the provincial government of trying to turn the police into a “tiger force”.

“They want to bring the police under their control,” Kundi said, adding that a former chief minister had also tried to do the same.

PM reaches out to Achakzai ‘again’ with offer for talks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent another letter to opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, inviting him to hold talks, sources said.

The letter also seeks a meeting between the prime minister and the opposition leader and discusses appointments to the Election Commission, according to sources.

TTAP spokesperson Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai confirmed receiving the letter, saying the government appeared to be backtracking on commitments made during previous meetings.

“We have received the letter. We expect Rana Sanaullah and others to stand by their word,” Yousafzai said.

Tarar dares PTI to hold Islamabad long march

Reacting to the fresh development, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar dared the opposition party to stage a sit-in in the federal capital or hold its planned long march towards Islamabad.

“If PTI has the courage, come and hold a sit-in [in Islamabad]. If you [PTI] have the courage, come and hold a long march,” Tarar added.

The information minister said political parties in KP had all faced attacks by terrorists, alleging that the PTI did not condemn such attacks.

“PTI is a ‘blue-eyed’ party of terrorists,” he alleged.

He alleged that facilitating terrorists was part of the PTI’s policy, claiming that the KP government was facilitating the Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He further alleged that illegal mining was being used to fund terrorists.