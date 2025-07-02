PTI never backed of negotiations

Shamim Shahid

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting concluded with a firm decision to resist the government’s actions, vowing to give a “tough time” to the ruling coalition. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur challenged the federal government to attempt overthrowing his administration, asserting that his government could not be removed through legal means.

Gandapur expressed confidence in the stability of the KP government, stating that any unconstitutional move against it would be met with strong resistance. He accused the federal government of attempting to destabilize PTI-led governments but insisted that such efforts would fail.

The PTI core committee also discussed strategies to counter what it called “political victimization” and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting democratic norms. Gandapur warned that any undemocratic action against the KP government would provoke a strong public reaction.

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between PTI and the federal government, with the opposition party accusing authorities of targeting its leaders and workers. Gandapur’s defiant stance signals PTI’s readiness for a prolonged political struggle.

Analysts suggest that PTI’s aggressive posture could lead to further political instability if the standoff continues. The party has been mobilizing its supporters nationwide, preparing for what it describes as a decisive movement against the current setup.

As the political temperature rises, all eyes remain on whether the federal government will take any action against the KP administration and how PTI’s resistance will unfold in the coming days.