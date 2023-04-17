 PTI may lead another long march on Islamabad

LAHORE, Apr 17 (DNA): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) may once again head

toward the federal capital Islamabad if elections are not held on time.

This was expressed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry during the media talk

outside Lahore High Court (LHC).

On a question regarding elections, he said that the government would

have to implement the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said

that if it doesn’t happen, they would not have anything but to take to

the roads.

Fawad said that they would head toward Islamabad if the government

doesn’t implement the top court’s decision.

Yesterday, Fawad criticized the current situation, stating that there is

no atmosphere for negotiations with ‘unserious people’.

He expressed his frustration, stating that while talks of negotiations

continue, the leadership of his party is being imprisoned.

Zeroing in on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said that the party part

of the ruling coalition gives a statement advocating for negotiations

one day and the next day, its government in Sindh arrested PTI leader

Ali Zaidi.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to host an All-Party Conference

(APC) after Eidul Fitr in an effort to bring the rival parties PTI and

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to reach a consensus on the date of

the upcoming general elections.