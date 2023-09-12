PTI leadership urges President, SC to hold free, fair on time polls

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership reiterated its demanded that conducting free, fair and transparent elections within the constitutionally define timeframe of 90 days was the only way forward, hoping that President Dr. Arif Alvi and the apex court would fulfill their constitutional role to ensure establishment of true democracy in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, PTI leadership said that the PTI was the largest and the only national party of the country, which was equally popular in all federating units of Pakistan.

It was said that being the largest representative political party of the country, they Federation of Pakistan, they were fully cognizant of the national interests and priorities of Pakistan.

The PTI leadership stated that the solution to political instability and economic misery lied in the implementation of the constitution in its true spirit.

They went on to say that after the dissolution of the National Assembly, the free, fair and transparent elections within the stipulated period of 90 days was the only way forward, adding that the constitution bound the President and the Supreme Court to conduct the elections within the stipulated period.

PTI leadership expressed optimism that the President of the country and the SC would discharge their constitutional responsibilities to ensure formation of a democratic Pakistan to achieve the goals of public welfare.