PTI leaders in line for Punjab CM seat

LAHORE, Mar 04 (DNA): As elections to the Punjab Assembly are due to be

held on April 30, several PTI leaders are eyeing the seat of the Punjab

chief minister.

However, there is no doubt that former prime minister and PTI Chairman

Imran Khan will announce the name of the party’s candidate for the

coveted post.

Here are the names of PTI leaders who are termed favourites.

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who has recently

joined the PTI as party’s central president, tops the list of leaders

most likely to be nominated for the position.

An important point to note is that Chaudhry Pervaiz has always aspired

for the position.

Last time senior politician made a serious effort in this direction was

in 1985 when he had tabled a no-trust motion against the then chief

minister Nawaz Sharif in the Punjab Assembly, but failed in his attempt.

Although he remained associated with the PML-N even afterwards, but when

he got an opportunity under late President General Pervaiz Musharraf, he

formed a party of his own named Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Later, he was elected Punjab chief minister in the elections held when

Musharraf was the president. He remained the chief minister for a period

of five years.

And when PTI came to power in 2018, he again started eyeing the post.

And finally his wish was fulfilled when the Usman Buzdar-led PTI

government in the province was shown the door.

Although, he ruled for a few months, but his stay in office was a

memorable one because of the projects of public welfare he initiated.

The second important name on the list of PTI favourites is that of

former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Qureshi wanted to become the Punjab chief minister after the general

elections of 2018, but he could not win his provincial assembly seat.

Even today he is seen grumbling that he was made to lose on that seat.

Third person on the list is Fawad Chaudhry, former federal minister and

a PTI stalwart from Jhelum. He sought the removal of Usman Buzdar as the

chief minister.

These days, he is seen lobbying in the party for the prized seat.

Yet another PTI leader, who is a potential candidate for the position of

Punjab chief minister is Hammad Azhar, who hails from Lahore and is a

son of former Punjab governor Mian Muhammad Azhar.

There can be several female members of the PTI who must be dreaming

about becoming the CM of the country’s largest province

(population-wise). Even Imran had hinted at it during his media talk

yesterday.

Following his talk, female leaders in the party have started lobbying.

The most noticeable among them is Dr. Yasmin Rashid, who remained

Punjab’s health minister when Buzdar was the CM.

And although there is strong opposition to his candidature, the

possibility of Sardar Usman Buzdar’s nomination cannot be ruled out

either.